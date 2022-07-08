Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999. The upcoming Vivo Y20 handset is designed for users who cannot afford the series’ high-end smartphones. It has proven to be a valuable asset in the market, providing stiff competition to competitors such as Samsung.

The all-new Vivo Y20 offers users good features at a reasonable price. Pakistani users on a tight budget are overjoyed with the Y20’s release. The new Vivo mobile Y20 features 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM capacity is quite good, as extra RAM aids in the optimization of the handset’s overall processing speed. The Vivo Y20 will ship with the latest operating system, Android 10 OS. This means that the next smartphone will support everything that is new. The low-cost smartphone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor of the Y20 camera is 13 megapixels, and the latest phone includes two additional 2 megapixel camera sensors. The front-facing camera has a single 8-megapixel sensor. Both camera setups on the Vivo Y20 have a slew of new features that will take your photography to the next level. The smartphone’s battery is thought to be quite powerful. The Y20 by Vivo, which is becoming increasingly popular, is equipped with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery. Enough capacity to power you through the entire day. The Vivo Y20, one of the most popular smartphones on the market, is shattering all records.

Vivo Y20 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W