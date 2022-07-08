Advertisement
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.  The upcoming Vivo Y20 handset is designed for users who cannot afford the series’ high-end smartphones. It has proven to be a valuable asset in the market, providing stiff competition to competitors such as Samsung.

The all-new Vivo Y20 offers users good features at a reasonable price. Pakistani users on a tight budget are overjoyed with the Y20’s release. The new Vivo mobile Y20 features 4 gigabytes of RAM. The phone’s RAM capacity is quite good, as extra RAM aids in the optimization of the handset’s overall processing speed. The Vivo Y20 will ship with the latest operating system, Android 10 OS. This means that the next smartphone will support everything that is new. The low-cost smartphone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor of the Y20 camera is 13 megapixels, and the latest phone includes two additional 2 megapixel camera sensors. The front-facing camera has a single 8-megapixel sensor. Both camera setups on the Vivo Y20 have a slew of new features that will take your photography to the next level. The smartphone’s battery is thought to be quite powerful. The Y20 by Vivo, which is becoming increasingly popular, is equipped with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery. Enough capacity to power you through the entire day. The Vivo Y20, one of the most popular smartphones on the market, is shattering all records.

Vivo Y20 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W
