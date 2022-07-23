vivo Y30 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

The vivo Y30 5G is an initiative by vivo to expand its already-extensive Y series of entry-level smartphones.

The vivo Y30 5G will soon be available with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, not to be mistaken with the vivo Y30 introduced in 2020. It was earlier certified by the NBTC last week.

The vivo Y30 5G, according to reports, would sport a 6.51-inch HD+ 60 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen and run Android 12. On the rear is rumoured to have a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens. There will be a front-facing camera with 8 megapixels. Reportedly, the smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

Vivo Y30 5G detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch 10.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 33W