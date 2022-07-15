vivo Y30 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
vivo is striving to expand its already-extensive Y series of entry-level smartphones, we are discussing the vivo Y30 5G.

Not to be confused with the vivo Y30 released in 2020, the vivo Y30 5G will soon be available with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The NBTC previously certified it last week.

According to rumors’, the vivo Y30 5G would feature a 6.51-inch HD+ 60 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen and run Android 12. On the rear, a dual camera arrangement with a 13 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens is anticipated. There will be an 8 MP front-facing camera. The device reportedly features a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

vivo Y30 5G Price in Pakistan

vivo Y30 5G Price in Pakistan is expected to be around 49,999 PKR.

Vivo Y30 5G detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 33W

 

