vivo Y30 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

vivo Y30 5G & vivo Y02s specifications leak
vivo is striving to expand its already-extensive Y series of entry-level smartphones,...
vivo is striving to expand its already-extensive Y series of entry-level smartphones, we are discussing the vivo Y30 5G.
Not to be confused with the vivo Y30 released in 2020, the vivo Y30 5G will soon be available with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The NBTC previously certified it last week.
According to rumors’, the vivo Y30 5G would feature a 6.51-inch HD+ 60 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen and run Android 12. On the rear, a dual camera arrangement with a 13 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens is anticipated. There will be an 8 MP front-facing camera. The device reportedly features a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.
vivo Y30 5G Price in Pakistan is expected to be around 49,999 PKR.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 10.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.