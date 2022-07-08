Vivo Y30 5G specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y30 5G specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y30 5G specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y30 5G

Advertisement

Vivo will shortly unveil the Y30 5G smartphone. The company’s upcoming Y-series smartphone will be high-end. Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone. The smartphone boasts the most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G57. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y30 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Vivo’s Y30 5G will have 6GB of RAM.

Vivo Y30 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 33W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999.

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story