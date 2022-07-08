Vivo Y30 5G specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo will shortly unveil the Y30 5G smartphone. The company’s upcoming Y-series smartphone will be high-end. Vivo Y30 5G is the new phone. The smartphone boasts the most powerful chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G57. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch screen and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y30 5G offers a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. Vivo’s Y30 5G will have 6GB of RAM.
Vivo Y30 5G specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 10.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 33W
Price in Pakistan
Vivo Y30 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999.
