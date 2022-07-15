vivo Y30 5G & vivo Y02s specifications leak

vivo is striving to expand its already-extensive Y series of entry-level smartphones, and details about two new products have been revealed today. We are discussing the Y30 5G and Y02s.

Not to be confused with the vivo Y30 released in 2020, the vivo Y30 5G will soon be available with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The NBTC previously certified it last week.

According to rumours, the smartphone would feature a 6.51-inch HD+ 60 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen and run Android 12. On the rear, a dual camera arrangement with a 13 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens is anticipated. There will be an 8 MP front-facing camera. The device reportedly features a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

It appears that the Y02s will have the same screen size and refresh rate, and hence may share the HD+ resolution. This variant will include a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset together with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Expect the same camera configuration as the Y01, with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. In addition, a 5,000 mAh battery is included. The Y02s is expected to become official by the end of this month, with a likely announcement on July 28. It will cost roughly $113, or approximately 24,999 PKR.