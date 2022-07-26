Vivo Y33e price in Pakistan & specs

vivo Y33e was introduced on May 30, 2022. 164 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm, 198 grammes. The small weight makes it easy to carry and hold while making films. Dual SIM, 6.51-inch IPS LCD display. The screen’s resolution is 720×1600.4GB RAM and 128GB storage are included. The phone has a MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 Octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Vivo Y33e runs Android 12+Origin OS Ocean.

Vivo Y33e price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999.

vivo Y33e specs Build OS Android 12 OS UI Origin OS Ocean Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fluorite Black, Magic Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

vivo Y33e specs Build OS Android 12 OS UI Origin OS Ocean Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fluorite Black, Magic Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 700 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP + 2MP, LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo / video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W