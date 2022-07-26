Vivo Y33e price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33e 5G Launched: Check specifications and price
The Vivo Y33e 5G has been released in China. The new Y33e...
vivo Y33e was introduced on May 30, 2022. 164 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm, 198 grammes. The small weight makes it easy to carry and hold while making films. Dual SIM, 6.51-inch IPS LCD display. The screen’s resolution is 720×1600.4GB RAM and 128GB storage are included. The phone has a MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 Octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Vivo Y33e runs Android 12+Origin OS Ocean.
Vivo Y33e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Origin OS Ocean
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fluorite Black, Magic Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 700
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + 2MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
