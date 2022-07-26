Vivo Y33e price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Vivo Y33e

vivo Y33e was introduced on May 30, 2022. 164 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm, 198 grammes. The small weight makes it easy to carry and hold while making films. Dual SIM, 6.51-inch IPS LCD display. The screen’s resolution is 720×1600.4GB RAM and 128GB storage are included. The phone has a MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 Octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Vivo Y33e runs Android 12+Origin OS Ocean.

Vivo Y33e price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999.

vivo Y33e specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOrigin OS Ocean
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFluorite Black, Magic Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetDimensity 700
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + 2MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Vivo Y33e 5G Launched: Check specifications and price
Vivo Y33e 5G Launched: Check specifications and price

The Vivo Y33e 5G has been released in China. The new Y33e...

