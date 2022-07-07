Advertisement
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Vivo Y33T

Vivo launches a Y-series smartphone. The new mid-range smartphone will be powerful. Vivo Y33T is the new smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset (6 nm). Adreno 610 is the GPU. This phone sports a 2.4GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display. The newbie runs Android 11.

Vivo Y33T specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999.

Vivo Y33T launched with 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery
Vivo Y33T launched with 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

The Vivo Y33T, the successor of the Vivo Y33s, has been introduced...

