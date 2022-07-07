Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo launches a Y-series smartphone. The new mid-range smartphone will be powerful. Vivo Y33T is the new smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset (6 nm). Adreno 610 is the GPU. This phone sports a 2.4GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display. The newbie runs Android 11.

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999.

