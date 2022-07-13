Vivo Y54s specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y74s specs & price in Pakistan
Tech-savvy Vivo soon launches Y74s. Vivo's Y-series gets a new phone in...
Vivo will shortly launch Y54s. The new Vivo phone will be mid-range. 5G smartphone in Y-series. China will soon get the Vivo Y54s. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Density 700, a new chipset. Vivo Y54s has an Octa-Core CPU. This next incoming smartphone includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display. This next smartphone has ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The new Vivo sharp Y54s will have 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS 1.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Titanium Gray, Lake Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM (+2GB of virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor) LED Flash
|Features
|Portrait mode, Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Vivo Y54s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 47,999.
