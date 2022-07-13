Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y54s specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y54s specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y54s specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y54s

Advertisement

Vivo will shortly launch Y54s. The new Vivo phone will be mid-range. 5G smartphone in Y-series. China will soon get the Vivo Y54s. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Density 700, a new chipset. Vivo Y54s has an Octa-Core CPU. This next incoming smartphone includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display. This next smartphone has ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The new Vivo sharp Y54s will have 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.

Vivo Y54s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOrigin OS 1.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTitanium Gray, Lake Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~405 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM (+2GB of virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor) LED Flash
FeaturesPortrait mode, Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y54s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 47,999.

Also Read

Vivo Y74s specs & price in Pakistan
Vivo Y74s specs & price in Pakistan

Tech-savvy Vivo soon launches Y74s. Vivo's Y-series gets a new phone in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story