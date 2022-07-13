Vivo Y54s specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo will shortly launch Y54s. The new Vivo phone will be mid-range. 5G smartphone in Y-series. China will soon get the Vivo Y54s. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Density 700, a new chipset. Vivo Y54s has an Octa-Core CPU. This next incoming smartphone includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display. This next smartphone has ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The new Vivo sharp Y54s will have 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.

Vivo Y54s specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Origin OS 1.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Titanium Gray, Lake Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~405 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM (+2GB of virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor) LED Flash Features Portrait mode, Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y54s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 47,999.

