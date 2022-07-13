Vivo Y74s specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan And Specifications
Tech-savvy Vivo soon launches Y74s. Vivo’s Y-series gets a new phone in China. The upcoming smartphone will be midrange. Vivo Y74s is the upcoming smartphone. The next smartphone will include a Dimensity 810 SoC. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. This smartphone has an Octa-Core processor. The phone has a 6.58-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y74s will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The Vivo sharp Y74s’s chipset and RAM capacity make it fast. The smartphone’s 256GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS 1.0
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Aurora
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4 GB of virtual RAM), UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|slow-motion video recording, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (3.6+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4100 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised)
Vivo Y74s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999.
