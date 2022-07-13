Vivo Y74s specs & price in Pakistan

Tech-savvy Vivo soon launches Y74s. Vivo’s Y-series gets a new phone in China. The upcoming smartphone will be midrange. Vivo Y74s is the upcoming smartphone. The next smartphone will include a Dimensity 810 SoC. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. This smartphone has an Octa-Core processor. The phone has a 6.58-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y74s will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The Vivo sharp Y74s’s chipset and RAM capacity make it fast. The smartphone’s 256GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info.

Vivo Y74s specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Origin OS 1.0 Dimensions 163.8 x 75 x 7.8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Aurora Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4 GB of virtual RAM), UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features slow-motion video recording, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO , BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (3.6+ Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4100 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y74s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999.

