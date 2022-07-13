Advertisement
Vivo Y74s specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y74s specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y74s specs & price in Pakistan

Vivo Y74s

Tech-savvy Vivo soon launches Y74s. Vivo’s Y-series gets a new phone in China. The upcoming smartphone will be midrange. Vivo Y74s is the upcoming smartphone. The next smartphone will include a Dimensity 810 SoC. This smartphone’s processor is powerful. This smartphone has an Octa-Core processor. The phone has a 6.58-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Vivo Y74s will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM. The Vivo sharp Y74s’s chipset and RAM capacity make it fast. The smartphone’s 256GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info.

Vivo Y74s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOrigin OS 1.0
Dimensions163.8 x 75 x 7.8 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Aurora
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4 GB of virtual RAM), UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featuresslow-motion video recording, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (3.6+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4100 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y74s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999.

