Vivo Y77 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

The X-series receives the majority of the attention, but Vivo’s reasonably priced Y-series makes 5G connectivity accessible to everyone.

The business debuted the Y76s and Y76 5G before the end of last year and is currently preparing to introduce the new Vivo Y77 5G.

The new phone has the same Dimensity 810 processor as the Y76s. The default configuration is 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 4GB of virtual RAM (expandable via microSD).

The phone comes preinstalled with FuntouchOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

At 8.25mm and 194g as opposed to 7.8mm and 175g, the Vivo Y77 5G is slightly thicker and heavier. This is a result of the larger, 5,000mAh battery (up from 4,100mAh).

Advertisement

However, it appears that the 44W rapid charging mechanism will be replaced by a simple 18W system.

The Y76 and Y76s cameras are used in the camera configuration. This consists of a 50MP main camera (f/1.8), to which a 2MP macro camera is the only addition.

A 16MP selfie camera that allows face unlocking is located on the front. Users also have the option of using the side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The display is the same: a 6.58″ LCD with a resolution of 1,080 by 2,408 pixels (20:9) and a typical refresh rate of 60 hertz.

Vivo Y77 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y77 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 79,999.

Advertisement

Vivo Y77 5G Specifications:

Brand Vivo Mobile Phone Model Name Vivo Y77 5G Price Rs. 46,999 / € 288 / ₹ 24,102 / C$ 427 Release Date 28th July 2022 (Expected) Display 6.6 inches Processor Dimensity 810 5G RAM 8GB Inbuilt Storage 128GB Rear Cameras 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Selfie Camera 16 MP Colours Silver, Dark Blue and Midnight Black Battery 5000 mAh Advertisement

Also Read Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full Specifications The flying camera on the Vivo Drone Camera Phone can be slid...