Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y77 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y77 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y77 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y77 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs. (Credits: Google)

Advertisement

The X-series receives the majority of the attention, but Vivo’s reasonably priced Y-series makes 5G connectivity accessible to everyone.

The business debuted the Y76s and Y76 5G before the end of last year and is currently preparing to introduce the new Vivo Y77 5G.

The new phone has the same Dimensity 810 processor as the Y76s. The default configuration is 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 4GB of virtual RAM (expandable via microSD).

The phone comes preinstalled with FuntouchOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

At 8.25mm and 194g as opposed to 7.8mm and 175g, the Vivo Y77 5G is slightly thicker and heavier. This is a result of the larger, 5,000mAh battery (up from 4,100mAh).

Advertisement

However, it appears that the 44W rapid charging mechanism will be replaced by a simple 18W system.

The Y76 and Y76s cameras are used in the camera configuration. This consists of a 50MP main camera (f/1.8), to which a 2MP macro camera is the only addition.

A 16MP selfie camera that allows face unlocking is located on the front. Users also have the option of using the side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The display is the same: a 6.58″ LCD with a resolution of 1,080 by 2,408 pixels (20:9) and a typical refresh rate of 60 hertz.

Vivo Y77 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y77 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 79,999.

Advertisement

Vivo Y77 5G Specifications:

BrandVivo Mobile Phone
Model NameVivo Y77 5G
PriceRs. 46,999 / € 288 / ₹ 24,102 / C$ 427
Release Date28th July 2022 (Expected)
Display6.6 inches
ProcessorDimensity 810 5G
RAM8GB
Inbuilt Storage128GB
Rear Cameras64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Selfie Camera16 MP
ColoursSilver, Dark Blue and Midnight Black
Battery5000 mAh
Advertisement

 

Also Read

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full Specifications
Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full Specifications

The flying camera on the Vivo Drone Camera Phone can be slid...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V17 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V17 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16K Price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16K Price in Pakistan & special features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story