Warhammer 40,000 co-op shooter is delayed

Warhammer 40k: Darktide has been postponed.

The release of the next game in the grimdark sci-fi setting created by Games Workshop, titled Warhammer 40k: Darktide, has been pushed back.

The game’s release date has been pushed back by ten weeks following a brief appearance in a new video at Summer Game Fest 2022. Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund revealed Darktide will now be released on PC on November 30 in a tweet(opens in new tab). At an unspecified time in the future, the Xbox Series X|S version of the game will be released.

“Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making,” Wahlund said. “Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.”

Wahlund went on to say that the extra time was required to improve the game’s stability, performance, and key systems. All of this is critical in the fight against heresy.

Fatshark will release a series of betas for Darktide before November. Mid-August playtests will continue till launch.

Visit the site to join up. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s launch will delete any in-game progress made by playtesters.

This is the game’s third delay. After the Covid-19 epidemic, Darktide was delayed to spring 2022. Its release date was changed twice, to September and now late fall, with God of War Ragnarok and Skull & Bones.

Extra development time is good. Darktide has quickly become one of TRG’s most-anticipated forthcoming games. Warhammer: Vermintide will bring Left 4 Dead-style brawling to the 40k realm and add live-service aspects and character customisation. Imperium loyalists will love this.

