Warhammer 40,000 co-op shooter is delayed

The game’s release date has been pushed back by ten weeks following a brief appearance in a new video at Summer Game Fest 2022. Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund revealed Darktide will now be released on PC on November 30 in a tweet(opens in new tab). At an unspecified time in the future, the Xbox Series X|S version of the game will be released.

“Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making,” Wahlund said. “Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.”

