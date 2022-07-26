We ranked Nutribullet, Ninja, and other blenders for 2022

The finest blenders are varied.

Choosing a blender isn’t hard, but this advice should make it simpler.

Blenders aren’t only for smoothies and drinks.

Advertisement

The best blender in 2022 will be determined by comparing the Nutribullet, the Ninja, and other blenders we’ve tested.

Blenders aren’t only for smoothies and drinks. They make cooking easier, too. If you’re not much of a chef, these flexible, easy-to-use equipment might be the difference between a tasty dinner and ordering take-out.

The finest blenders are varied. Standard blenders have a huge pitcher, smoothie blenders make single-serve beverages, and portable immersion blenders save space. Immersion blenders enable you mix sauces and soups in your pan, saving counter space. Compare jug blenders vs. immersion blenders for additional information.

Some blenders come with food processor, juicer, and other accessories. These are extras, so consider the finest food processors.

We tested common blenders in our kitchen. We’ve used blenders to produce smoothies, ice, nuts, and homemade mayonnaise, so we know which ones are best. Choosing a blender isn’t hard, but this advice should make it simpler.

Blenders are used for making soups, sauces, salsas, and dips. Our tutorial on how to operate a blender and the five greatest blender meals should get you started.

Advertisement

The top best blenders 2022 are here below:

1. Vitamix A3500

SPECS

Type: Jug blender Capacity: 2.1-quarts / 2-liter Advertisement Speed settings: 10 Presets: 5 2. Nutribullet Blender SPECS Advertisement Type: Jug blender Capacity: 1.7-quarts / 1.6-liter Speed settings: 2 Presets: N/A 3. KitchenAid Artisan K400 Advertisement SPECS Type: Jug blender Capacity: 1.5-quarts / 1.4-liter Speed settings: 5 Presets: 4 Advertisement Advertisement