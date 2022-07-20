What is in the box for the Redmi K50i?

It’s powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 processor.

Comes with a 67W charger.

Redmi K50i is the first Redmi K-series phone in three years.

It’s the first Redmi K-series phone in three years. This phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 processor and is said to be speedy. We’ll tell you what’s in the package if you’re interested in purchasing this phone. The K50i retail package in India includes:

Redmi K50i’s packaging includes:

(Color) Redmi K50i

SIM ejection tool fast-charger USB-A to USB-C cord

Quick Start Guide, region-specific documentation

Silicon/TPU case

Protective Screen (pre-applied)

The Redmi K50i comes with pretty much everything you’d expect to see with a smartphone within the retail package. Unlike a lot of other OEMs, Redmi is putting a charger in the package along with its new Redmi K50i. You receive a 67W charger which should be able to top up the smartphone rather rapidly. The gadget, as you can see, also comes with a clear TPU cover and a screen protector (pre-applied to the phone) for some basic protection out of the box. This assures you don’t have to spend any further money on a cover or a screen protector for the phone, at least not immediately.

The Redmi K50i begins at ₹25,999 for the 6GB+128GB edition and it comes in three hues — Quick Silver, Stealth Black, and Phantom Blue. We have the Quick Silver model of the phone with us and it looks pretty clean with just the camera island and the Redmi logo at the back. You may visit the URL provided above to discover the greatest pricing for it online. If the gadget seems familiar to you, it’s because the identical phone is offered as the Redmi Note 11T Pro in China and as the Poco X4 GT in worldwide countries.

