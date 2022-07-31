What we expect to see from the new iPad Air 6

We don’t know when or how much the next iPad Air will cost.

Even though the most recent iPad Air is only a few months old, we’re already planning for the next version of Apple’s midrange tablet.

This isn’t the next iPad coming out. The iPad (2022), iPad Mini (2022), and iPad Pro (2022) are all more likely to be released first. But many people like the Air line even though they might not want those other devices.

Apple’s iPad Air tablets sit below the Pro line. They have slim designs but aren’t as powerful or have the best screens. They’re good choices for people who want a high-quality tablet but don’t need or want to spend as much on the Pro.

As we’ve said, one iPad Air came out at the start of 2022. However, Apple is probably already working on its sixth-generation version, which could come out in 2023 but is more likely to come out later. Here, we’ll talk about what we know and what we’d like to see.

We don’t know when or how much the next iPad Air will cost, but we can guess.

The fourth and fifth-generation iPad Airs came two years apart, so the next one will too. The release window would be the first half of 2024.

It’ll probably cost $599, like the last one.

Last iPad Air’s battery life wasn’t great, and neither was most other iPads’. Not terrible, but not good.

If you want to work in coffee shops or use your iPad in the studio, you need a durable gadget. Not all iPads do that.

We’d like the next-gen device to have a bigger battery, coupled with additional improvements to make the most of it.

