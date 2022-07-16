Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WhatsApp Desktop is Obtaining Quick Replies

WhatsApp Desktop is Obtaining Quick Replies

Articles
Advertisement
WhatsApp Desktop is Obtaining Quick Replies

WhatsApp Desktop is Obtaining Quick Replies

Advertisement
  • The beta version of WhatsApp Desktop will soon include notifications for quick replies.
  • This feature allows you to respond to messages from alerts without opening the app.

Smartphones have supported quick responses for years. Not only WhatsApp, but also the vast majority of other messaging applications allow you to respond to a message immediately from the notifications, saving you time if you’re in the middle of anything else.

Advertisement

Such functions are uncommon on personal computers, but WhatsApp Desktop will soon include them. As is customary, the future functionality was discovered by the WABetaInfo team.

According to a recent source, the beta version of WhatsApp Desktop will soon include notifications for quick replies. According to its name, this feature allows you to respond to messages from alerts without opening the app. The image below illustrates its appearance.

The screenshot depicts a typical Windows pop-up notice with a small text box for quick responses. It does not display a preview of the photograph, therefore you must launch the app to view it.

Also Read

Celsius Network reports $1.2bn deficit in bankruptcy filing
Celsius Network reports $1.2bn deficit in bankruptcy filing

Crypto lender Celsius Network files for bankruptcy. Company says it has $1.2bn...

The feature is currently accessible through WhatsApp Desktop Beta, which can be downloaded through the Microsoft Store. It is unknown when this feature will be included to the stable version of the app, but it is limited to the Universal Windows Platform App.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story