WhatsApp Desktop is Obtaining Quick Replies

The beta version of WhatsApp Desktop will soon include notifications for quick replies.

This feature allows you to respond to messages from alerts without opening the app.

Smartphones have supported quick responses for years. Not only WhatsApp, but also the vast majority of other messaging applications allow you to respond to a message immediately from the notifications, saving you time if you’re in the middle of anything else.

Such functions are uncommon on personal computers, but WhatsApp Desktop will soon include them. As is customary, the future functionality was discovered by the WABetaInfo team.

According to a recent source, the beta version of WhatsApp Desktop will soon include notifications for quick replies. According to its name, this feature allows you to respond to messages from alerts without opening the app. The image below illustrates its appearance.

The screenshot depicts a typical Windows pop-up notice with a small text box for quick responses. It does not display a preview of the photograph, therefore you must launch the app to view it.

The feature is currently accessible through WhatsApp Desktop Beta, which can be downloaded through the Microsoft Store. It is unknown when this feature will be included to the stable version of the app, but it is limited to the Universal Windows Platform App.