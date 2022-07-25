WhatsApp is testing a feature that “keeps” messages that have been deleted

The Kept Messages feature will let the user “Keep” a message.

WhatsApp is developing a feature to enable users send disappearing messages.

WhatsApp will also let group admins limit this feature.

WhatsApp has said that it is working on a feature that will let users send messages that will disappear after a certain amount of time.

The company said it plans to add a “Kept messages” section where users can store messages that are going away but that they want to keep.

“With this feature, it will be possible to keep a disappearing message in order to prevent its automatic deletion for all people in the conversation, but everyone can also un-keep the message for other people later,” they said.

According to a report by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, there is currently no way to save messages in disappearing chats, and users can’t even star messages in a disappearing chat.

The Kept Messages feature will let the user “Keep” a message, which will go to the “Kept Messages” section like archives or bookmarks.

WhatsApp will also let group admins limit this feature. This means that there will be a new privacy setting that lets group admins turn on and off the ability to keep a message that disappears.

The feature will be available to everyone soon, but it is still being worked on and will be given to beta testers soon.

