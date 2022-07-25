Advertisement
WhatsApp is testing a feature that “keeps” messages that have been deleted

WhatsApp is adding a disappearing message function.

  • The Kept Messages feature will let the user “Keep” a message.
  • WhatsApp is developing a feature to enable users send disappearing messages.
  • WhatsApp will also let group admins limit this feature.
WhatsApp has said that it is working on a feature that will let users send messages that will disappear after a certain amount of time.

The company said it plans to add a “Kept messages” section where users can store messages that are going away but that they want to keep.

“With this feature, it will be possible to keep a disappearing message in order to prevent its automatic deletion for all people in the conversation, but everyone can also un-keep the message for other people later,” they said.

According to a report by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, there is currently no way to save messages in disappearing chats, and users can’t even star messages in a disappearing chat.

The Kept Messages feature will let the user “Keep” a message, which will go to the “Kept Messages” section like archives or bookmarks.

WhatsApp will also let group admins limit this feature. This means that there will be a new privacy setting that lets group admins turn on and off the ability to keep a message that disappears.

The feature will be available to everyone soon, but it is still being worked on and will be given to beta testers soon.

Also Read

WhatsApp will soon be able to display the history of group chats
WhatsApp will soon be able to display the history of group chats

Members may still see "past participants". This section will allow them to...

