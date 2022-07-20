WhatsApp tests Android and iOS video call avatars

Users can change the way their avatar looks so that it looks like them.

The next WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.22.16.11 will have avatars.

Avatars are not a new thing to see, as they are already available on popular platforms like Snapchat. But WhatsApp has decided to use this method as a way to help users keep their privacy and as a good way for them to express themselves.

Meta is slowly and steadily making it possible for users to do more and more with Bitmoji. Even though animated emojis and stickers have been tried before, they were all for nothing because users wanted more. The new feature will try to catch up to something Samsung and Apple put out years ago.

The company wants to add avatars to WhatsApp so that people can use them during video calls. It can also be used as a sticker, giving users a new way to interact. Meta is still working on it for the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.11 update, and it is said that it plans to add a whole section for it.

The user can change the way their avatar looks so that it looks like them. Also, if a user doesn’t want to share their live video during a video call, they can use an avatar instead to avoid the awkward interaction.

the private side reports reports that users will have an option to switch from video to avatar. Although the firm may not have full operation now, there are promising signals.

Consumers wonder whether the designs will be 3D or 2D. We should anticipate steady enhancements with more fascinating features, while the initial set may be barebones.

