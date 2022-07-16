WhatsApp warns users against using fake or tampered versions

Company CEO Will Cathcart warns users against using fake or tampered versions of the app.

Fake or altered WhatsApp’s versions can be dangerous and hazardous, he says.

Google Play Protect on Android protects your device from phoney WhatsApp’s versions.

According to WhatsApp’s CEO, Will Cathcart, utilising counterfeit or altered versions of WhatsApp can be dangerous and hazardous. In a lengthy Twitter discussion, the CEO cautioned users about downloading alternative versions of the app.

Using unapproved versions of the chat messenger, according to Cathcart, is “never a good idea.” These applications may circumvent WhatsApp’s privacy and security protections despite their innocuous appearance.

Reminder to @WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees. A thread: — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022

His security team recently uncovered some bogus WhatsApp versions on the Google Play Store, he claimed. This phoney application is called “Hey WhatsApp” and is created by “HeyMods.” However, it is a hoax designed to steal your personal information.

The group informed Google of its discoveries and collaborated with the search engine giant to battle rogue apps. Google Play Protect on Android now protects your device from phoney WhatsApp versions and will continue to do so in the future.

The CEO continues by stating that mobile malware has always been a concern that requires countermeasures and that the security community works diligently to prevent its spread.

He added that WhatsApp users should warn their friends and family members against using bogus WhatsApp versions. Only reputable sites, such as the Google Play Store and WhatsApp’s official website, should be used to download the software.