WhatsApp will allow voice notes in status updates

The next WhatsApp beta for Android (2.22.16.3) adds audio notes to status updates.

You can quickly add voice notes to your status updates.

The feature is still being worked on.

Advertisement

WhatsApp may soon improve status updates. The next WhatsApp beta for Android (2.22.16.3) adds audio notes to status updates.

“Voice statuses” will be the name for the new type of status updates. You can add voice recordings to your WhatsApp status, as the name suggests. Look at the below screenshot.

At the bottom of the status tab, there will be a new button after the update. You can quickly add voice notes to your status updates by clicking the button that looks like a microphone. Voice statuses will only be shared with the people you choose in your privacy settings, just like regular status updates. Like all other messages and files shared on WhatsApp, the voice notes will be encrypted all the way from start to finish.

The feature is still being worked on, so it’s not clear when it will be added to WhatsApp’s stable version. But since it’s already in WhatsApp Beta, it’s a sure thing that it will be in the main app soon.

In related news, WhatsApp is also making it easier to see status updates right in the chat list. This way, if you forget to check the status tab, you won’t miss anyone’s recent updates.

Also Read WhatsApp will add more emoji reactions Soon WhatsApp will be upgraded with hundreds of Emoji Reactions. The messaging...