WhatsApp will soon be able to display the history of group chats

Members may still see “past participants”.

This section will allow them to see who has left the group in the last 60 days.

WhatsApp testing feature that allows users to quit groups without telling other members.

Advertisement

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is testing a new feature that will be rolled out in the near future. WhatsApp is working on allowing users to quit groups without informing other members, save for the group administrators, of their departure. In spite of this, all members of the group will still be able to access a feature called “previous participants.

All group members will be able to see who has left the group in the last 60 days by going to this new section in group info.

Because this feature is still in the process of being developed, it is not yet ready to be made available to beta users.

A previous rumours said that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would enable users to send audio notes on their status updates. In the meanwhile, this development was brought to your attention.

The term “voice status” may be used to refer to a voice message that is posted as a status update.

This functionality will only be accessible to the contacts that you choose under the privacy settings of your status, and the voice note that you record will be end-to-end encrypted in the same manner as other photographs and videos that you post to your status.

Advertisement

Also Read WhatsApp users will be able to hide their ‘Last Seen’ & ‘Online’ status soon Users will be able to go to the "Last Seen" option. App...