Why You Shouldn’t Allow Your Browser to Autofill Passwords

Autofill feature enabled by default on most commonly used browsers, like Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera, and Internet Explorer.

An XSS attack can simply add a password field somewhere in the body of the page.

So, if you want to prevent such attacks then either don’t use this feature or don’t save your passwords.

We are all aware that browsers have incorporated a function known as “autofill”. By automatically entering in your previously saved login information for that specific web application; it streamlines the login procedure for web apps. The majority of widely used browsers, including Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera, and Internet Explorer; have this autofill option turned on by default. The unfortunate thing is that occasionally it cannot be disabled at all. For instance, there is no way to stop credentials from auto-filling in Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge; since the feature cannot be turned off. The only thing you can do to stop autofill on such browsers is never save your credentials.

Preventing an XSS attack is something that has to be treated carefully. Let’s talk about how it all occurs now. Anytime your browser encounters a “password” input tag, it automatically fills it with a password. A password field may be added anywhere on the page using an XSS attack; which then waits for the browser to automatically fill it up before retrieving; the information and sending it to the server.

The main goal is to increase awareness of this attack vector; and inform users of the consequences of utilising the autofill feature; which is usually on by default in browsers. Therefore, either avoid using this function or don’t remember your passwords if you wish to stop such assaults. Stop saving your credit card or other critical passwords in browsers; especially those for banking and retail websites.

