Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price Pakistan & specification

Xiaomi launches a new 12GB 11T Pro. The company’s next smartphone was discovered on Bluetooth SIG. The 11-series smartphone will be a flagship. Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB is the new phone. Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G will power the smartphone (5 nm). The phone’s flagship processor handles high-end components accurately and easily. Xiaomi’s 11T Pro 12GB is powered by a 2.84 GHz Octa-core CPU. Users will like the smartphone’s 6.7-inch screen. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will sport a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price Pakistan

Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 131,999.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB specification

Body Dimensions 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm (6.46 x 3.03 x 0.35 in) Weight 204 g (7.20 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, glass back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash protection

Display Type AMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12Âµm

5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm Video [email protected]

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Tuned by Harman Kardon

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised)

Quick Charge 3+

Tests Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -26.3 LUFS (Good) Battery life Endurance rating 92h

