Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price Pakistan & specification

Upcoming Smartphones in January 2022: Samsung S21, Xiaomi 11i, OnePlus 10, Realme 9i & more
Xiaomi launches a new 12GB 11T Pro. The company’s next smartphone was discovered on Bluetooth SIG. The 11-series smartphone will be a flagship. Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB is the new phone. Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G will power the smartphone (5 nm). The phone’s flagship processor handles high-end components accurately and easily. Xiaomi’s 11T Pro 12GB is powered by a 2.84 GHz Octa-core CPU. Users will like the smartphone’s 6.7-inch screen. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will sport a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 131,999.
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm (6.46 x 3.03 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|204 g (7.20 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, glass back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP53, dust and splash protection
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 12.5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
|Video
|[email protected]
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Tuned by Harman Kardon
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised)
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 3+
|Tests
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.3 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
Endurance rating 92h
