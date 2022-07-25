Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price Pakistan & specification
Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price Pakistan & specification

Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price Pakistan & specification

Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB

Advertisement

Xiaomi launches a new 12GB 11T Pro. The company’s next smartphone was discovered on Bluetooth SIG. The 11-series smartphone will be a flagship. Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB is the new phone. Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G will power the smartphone (5 nm). The phone’s flagship processor handles high-end components accurately and easily. Xiaomi’s 11T Pro 12GB is powered by a 2.84 GHz Octa-core CPU. Users will like the smartphone’s 6.7-inch screen. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will sport a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price Pakistan

Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 131,999.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB specification

Body
Dimensions164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm (6.46 x 3.03 x 0.35 in)
Weight204 g (7.20 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, glass back
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP53, dust and splash protection
Display
TypeAMOLED, Dolby Vision, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
Size6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Platform
OSAndroid 11, MIUI 12.5
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
GPUAdreno 660
Memory
Card slotNo
Internal256GB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Triple108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960, HDR10+, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
Video[email protected]
Sound
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
Tuned by Harman Kardon
Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes
Infrared portYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 120W, 72% in 10 min, 100% in 17 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 3+
Tests
DisplayContrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
CameraPhoto / Video
Loudspeaker-26.3 LUFS (Good)
Battery life
Endurance rating 92h
Advertisement

Also Read

Upcoming Smartphones in January 2022: Samsung S21, Xiaomi 11i, OnePlus 10, Realme 9i & more
Upcoming Smartphones in January 2022: Samsung S21, Xiaomi 11i, OnePlus 10, Realme 9i & more

Many smartphones are expected to be released this month all across the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo F15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story