Xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan & features – 7 July 2022

xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite 5G Excepted Price Start from RS58205 to RS69846, Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite 5G comes with Android 12, Os, 6.55 inches AMOLED Display, Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 778G 5G (7 nm+) Chipset, Triple Rear and 16MP Selfie Cameras.
xiaomi 12 lite 5g Specs:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Colors
|Alpine White, Solstice Grey
|Body Material
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back, aluminum frame
|SIMs
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|IP53, dust and splash resistant
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.55 inches
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, HDR10+, 120Hz, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|411 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 119? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
|Front
|16 MP
HDR, panorama
[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, MIUI 13
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Charging
|Fast charging 67W
Quick Charge 4+
Power Delivery 3.0
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
