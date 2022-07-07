Advertisement
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  Xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan & features – 7 July 2022
Xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan & features – 7 July 2022

Xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan & features – 7 July 2022

Articles
Xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan & features – 7 July 2022
xiaomi 12 lite Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite 5G Excepted Price Start from RS58205 to RS69846, Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite 5G comes with Android 12, Os, 6.55 inches AMOLED Display, Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 778G 5G (7 nm+) Chipset, Triple Rear and 16MP Selfie Cameras.

xiaomi 12 lite 5g Specs:

BODY
Dimensions
Weight
ColorsAlpine White, Solstice Grey
Body MaterialGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back, aluminum frame
SIMsHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustIP53, dust and splash resistant
DISPLAY
Size6.55 inches
TypeAMOLED, 1B colors, HDR10+, 120Hz, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI411 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5GSA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 119? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
Front16 MP
HDR, panorama
[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, MIUI 13
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUAdreno 642L
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4500 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
ChargingFast charging 67W
Quick Charge 4+
Power Delivery 3.0
COMMONS
SoundActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes
