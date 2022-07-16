Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price in Pakistan Expected to start from Rs. 199,999. Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 12S series soon, including the 12S Ultra, which will have one of the largest camera sensors.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi recently revealed the presence of a new camera sensor on the 12S Ultra that it co-developed with Sony which is one-inch in size.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra features:

BODY Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

DISPLAY Type LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak) Size 6.73 inches, 109.4 cm2 Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~521 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

PLATFORM OS Android 12, MIUI 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Quad 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.0-type, 2.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom

TOF 3D, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, 1.1” AMOLED selfie display Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960/1920fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.

SELFIE CAMERA Single 20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm Features HDR, panorama Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Tuned by Harman Kardon

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, BDS (tri-band) NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 67W

Fast wireless charging 50W

Reverse wireless charging 10W

Power Delivery 3.0