Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price in Pakistan Expected to start from Rs. 199,999. Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 12S series soon, including the 12S Ultra, which will have one of the largest camera sensors.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi recently revealed the presence of a new camera sensor on the 12S Ultra that it co-developed with Sony which is one-inch in size.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra features:

BODYDimensions
Weight
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back, aluminum frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
DISPLAYTypeLTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
Size6.73 inches, 109.4 cm2
Resolution1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~521 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, MIUI 13
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 730
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.1
MAIN CAMERAQuad50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.0-type, 2.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom
48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, 128˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
TOF 3D, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, 1.1” AMOLED selfie display
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960/1920fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.
SELFIE CAMERASingle20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
24-bit/192kHz audio
Tuned by Harman Kardon
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, BDS (tri-band)
NFCYes
Infrared portYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 67W
Fast wireless charging 50W
Reverse wireless charging 10W
Quick Charge 4+
Power Delivery 3.0
