Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price in Pakistan Expected to start from Rs. 199,999. Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 12S series soon, including the 12S Ultra, which will have one of the largest camera sensors.
Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi recently revealed the presence of a new camera sensor on the 12S Ultra that it co-developed with Sony which is one-inch in size.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra features:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.73 inches, 109.4 cm2
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~521 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, MIUI 13
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.0-type, 2.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom
48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, 128˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
TOF 3D, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, 1.1” AMOLED selfie display
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960/1920fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
Tuned by Harman Kardon
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, BDS (tri-band)
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 67W
Fast wireless charging 50W
Reverse wireless charging 10W
Quick Charge 4+
Power Delivery 3.0
