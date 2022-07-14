Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 124,999. Xiaomi 12T Expected to be launched on Oct 27, 2022. This is 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Xiaomi which is available in Gray, White and Blue colors.

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12T Specification:

The phone’s operating system, MIUI 13, is based on the Android 12 platform. It has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 8+ 5G chipset and an Octa-Core processor. The phone is compatible with 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Dual SIM mobile phone with Dual Standby mode.

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight 176 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120 Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 120W

