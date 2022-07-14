Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 124,999. Xiaomi 12T Expected to be launched on Oct 27, 2022. This is 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Xiaomi which is available in Gray, White and Blue colors.

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12T Specification:

The phone’s operating system, MIUI 13, is based on the Android 12 platform. It has a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 8+ 5G chipset and an Octa-Core processor. The phone is compatible with 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Dual SIM mobile phone with Dual Standby mode.

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
Weight176 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120 Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 120W
Next Story