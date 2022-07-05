Xiaomi 13S Ultra specs and price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro certified by NBTC; Specs, price leaked
Xiaomi 13S Ultra will be available soon. It is the Xiaomi 13S Ultra Handset’s successor. The front-facing camera has a resolution of 16 MP. On the back of the phone, there is a triple rear camera with 64 MP+8 MP+5 MP resolution and an LED flashlight. It has a 6.55-inch display screen. The 13S Ultra has a 4500 maH battery.
|Released
|31 January, 2023
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm
|Weight
|159 g
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Black/Blue
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|402 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|64MP+8MP+5MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|ADRENO 642L
|RAM (Memory)
|12 GB
|Internal Storage
|256GB/512 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.2A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|4500 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
The Expectyed amount will be ₨ 81,999/- in pakistan
