Xiaomi 13S Ultra specs and price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13S Ultra will be available soon

Xiaomi 13S Ultra will be available soon. It is the Xiaomi 13S Ultra Handset’s successor. The front-facing camera has a resolution of 16 MP. On the back of the phone, there is a triple rear camera with 64 MP+8 MP+5 MP resolution and an LED flashlight. It has a 6.55-inch display screen. The 13S Ultra has a 4500 maH battery.

Xiaomi 13S Ultra specs

General

Released 31 January, 2023 Status Coming Soon

Design

Dimensions 160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm Weight 159 g Protection Gorilla Glass Colors Black/Blue

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55” Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 402 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media

Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera

Primary 64MP+8MP+5MP Selfie Camera 16MP Software

Operating System Android 12 Hardware

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU ADRENO 642L RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 256GB/512 GB Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS Battery

Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 4500 MAh Placement Non-Removable Xiaomi 13S Ultra price in Pakistan The Expectyed amount will be ₨ 81,999/- in pakistan