Xiaomi 13S Ultra specs and price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13S Ultra will be available soon

Xiaomi 13S Ultra will be available soon. It is the Xiaomi 13S Ultra Handset’s successor. The front-facing camera has a resolution of 16 MP. On the back of the phone, there is a triple rear camera with 64 MP+8 MP+5 MP resolution and an LED flashlight. It has a 6.55-inch display screen. The 13S Ultra has a 4500 maH battery.

Xiaomi 13S Ultra specs

General

Released31 January, 2023
StatusComing Soon

Design

Dimensions160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm
Weight159 g
ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsBlack/Blue

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeAMOLED
Size6.55”
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density402 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary64MP+8MP+5MP
Selfie Camera16MP

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12

Hardware

ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUADRENO 642L
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage256GB/512 GB

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.2A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4500 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Xiaomi 13S Ultra price in Pakistan

The Expectyed amount will be ₨ 81,999/- in pakistan

