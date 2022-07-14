Xiaomi is apparently developing a smartphone with a 200MP sensor

Rumor claims phone will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 120Hz display and 5,000mAh battery.

Could be the Redmi K50S Pro or Xiaomi 12T Pro.

Xiaomi is the fourth largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, after Samsung, Huawei, and Apple. They rank first or second in numerous nations throughout the world.

Digital Chat Station states that a phone featuring a 200MP sensor, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery is currently in development.

Some assume that this is a Xiaomi phone, namely the Redmi K50S Pro, despite the leaker’s coyness. Alternatively, it may be the Xiaomi 12T Pro (actually, those may be one and the same, just different names in different regions).

The sensor will be either the ISOCELL HP1 or ISOCELL HP3 from Samsung. Both feature 200MP resolution, but differ in optical format and pixel size: 1/1.22″ and 0.64m against 1/1.4″ and 0.56m (before 4-in-1 binning).

Motorola is utilizing the bigger HP1 sensor and provided a camera sample earlier today, demonstrating what the sensor is capable of when 4-in-1 pixel binning is enabled – that’s still a 50MP image! It is currently unclear which sensor Xiaomi will choose. Considering the 8+ Gen 1 premium chipset, the HP1 is the superior option.