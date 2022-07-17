Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in Pakistan and specification

Xiaomi is making a new phone that will be called the Xiaomi Mi A3. It is the follow-up to the Xiaomi Mi A2 that came out before. Leaks say that it will have a fast 18W battery charger and run on Android Pie OS.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi A3 specification NETWORK Technology GSM/ CDMA/ HSPA/ LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) 450/50 Mbps Speed LTE GPRS Yes EDGE Yes The expected price of Xiaomi Mi A3 is Rs. 33,999/- LAUNCH Announced 2019, July Status Available. Released 2019, July BODY Dimensions 153.5 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm (6.04 x 2.83 x 0.33 in) Weight 173.8 g (6.14 oz) Build Back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.01 inches, 88.7 cm2 (~80.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~286 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610 MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM CAMERA Primary Triple: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), f/2.2, 1.12µm + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps Secondary 32 MP, f/2.0, 0.8µm Others HDR, [email protected] SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Others Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Infrared port Yes USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM Browser HTML5 Others – Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 3)

– Xvid/MP4/H.265 player

– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player

– Photo/video editor

– Xvid/MP4/H.265 player

– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player

– Photo/video editor

– Document viewer BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery MISC Colors Kind of Gray, Not just Blue, More than White