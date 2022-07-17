Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in Pakistan and specification

Advertisement
Xiaomi is making a new phone that will be called the Xiaomi Mi A3. It is the follow-up to the Xiaomi Mi A2 that came out before. Leaks say that it will have a fast 18W battery charger and run on Android Pie OS.
Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in Pakistan
The expected price of Xiaomi Mi A3 is Rs. 33,999/-
Xiaomi Mi A3 specification
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM/ CDMA/ HSPA/ LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) 450/50 Mbps
|Speed
|LTE
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
LAUNCH
|Announced
|2019, July
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, July
BODY
|Dimensions
|153.5 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm (6.04 x 2.83 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|173.8 g (6.14 oz)
|Build
|Back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.01 inches, 88.7 cm2 (~80.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~286 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|Triple: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), f/2.2, 1.12µm + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps
|Secondary
|32 MP, f/2.0, 0.8µm
|Others
SOUND
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Others
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Infrared port
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Others
BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery
MISC
|Colors
|Kind of Gray, Not just Blue, More than White
