Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in Pakistan and specification

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi is making a new phone that will be called the Xiaomi Mi A3.  It is the follow-up to the Xiaomi Mi A2 that came out before. Leaks say that it will have a fast 18W battery charger and run on Android Pie OS.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in Pakistan

The expected price of Xiaomi Mi A3 is Rs. 33,999/-

Xiaomi Mi A3 specification

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM/ CDMA/ HSPA/ LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) 450/50 Mbps
SpeedLTE
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
LAUNCH
Announced2019, July
StatusAvailable. Released 2019, July
BODY
Dimensions153.5 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm (6.04 x 2.83 x 0.33 in)
Weight173.8 g (6.14 oz)
BuildBack glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.01 inches, 88.7 cm2 (~80.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~286 ppi density)
MultitouchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie); Android One
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPUAdreno 610
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
CAMERA
PrimaryTriple: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), f/2.2, 1.12µm + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected][email protected]/60/120fps
Secondary32 MP, f/2.0, 0.8µm
Others
SOUND
Alert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Others
  • Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Infrared portYes
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
BrowserHTML5
Others
  • – Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 3)
  • – Xvid/MP4/H.265 player
  • – MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player
  • – Photo/video editor
  • – Document viewer
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery
MISC
ColorsKind of Gray, Not just Blue, More than White
