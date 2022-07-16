Xiaomi Mi A3 Receives Global Android Security Update for July 2022

Advertisement
Xiaomi is globally deploying the Mi A3 security patch for July 2022. The Mi A3 was released three years ago and is the last Android One-powered smartphone from Xiaomi. This could be the device’s penultimate update support. After its last firmware update, the Mi A3 will be removed from support.

The Mi A3 shipped with Android 9.0 Pie and has advanced to Android 11 since its launch. Throughout its three years of existence, it had received routine software updates. Xiaomi had guaranteed that the gadget will receive security patches and updates for three years. It is now on the verge of fulfilling that promise three years from now. The 8MB download will update the Mi A3 to the security patch for July 2022. Android Security Bulletin provides additional information regarding the update.

Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphones that qualify will receive the security patch for July 2022 via an over-the-air (OTA) update. The phone’s settings will provide information about the most recent available patch. Users may also download the update through Xiaomi Firmware Updater. In Europe, the Mi A3 models were last updated in June 2022.

