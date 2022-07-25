Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Advertisement

A few years ago, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi MIX Fold, the world’s first foldable smartphone. The business is currently developing the Mi MIX Fold 2 for the market.

Now that some of the essential details and capabilities of the next Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 smartphone have been unveiled, we can have a better idea of what to anticipate.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, also known as zizhan and with the model number 22061218C, will include a 6.5-inch external screen that can fold in both directions and an 8-inch internal screen.

The smartphone’s LTPO display will feature a 2.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The wrinkle will also be taken care of by the company, and we anticipate that it won’t be very noticeable. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor will be the engine for the gadget.

According to the rumor, the forthcoming foldable smartphone would sport a 50-megapixel camera sensor with Leica branding and compatibility for Dolby Vision HDR video recording on its exterior.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Surge C1 imaging chip that the business created itself is anticipated to be included.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 268,999.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.84 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size8.0 Inches
Resolution1816 x 2480 Pixels (~384 PPI)
Extra Features2ndry display: unknown
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G ( LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, (Tuned by Harman Kardon), MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, stereo speakers (4 speakers)
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5) or Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 268,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

Also Read

This Is How Vivo’s Foldable Phone Could Look
This Is How Vivo’s Foldable Phone Could Look

The X Fold, Vivo's upcoming foldable phone, has been the subject of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo y30 price in Pakistan and features
Vivo y30 price in Pakistan and features
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Redmi Note 10 [Japan-Exclusive] gets MIUI 14 Update based on Android 13
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story