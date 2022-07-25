Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

A few years ago, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi MIX Fold, the world’s first foldable smartphone. The business is currently developing the Mi MIX Fold 2 for the market.

Now that some of the essential details and capabilities of the next Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 smartphone have been unveiled, we can have a better idea of what to anticipate.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, also known as zizhan and with the model number 22061218C, will include a 6.5-inch external screen that can fold in both directions and an 8-inch internal screen.

The smartphone’s LTPO display will feature a 2.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The wrinkle will also be taken care of by the company, and we anticipate that it won’t be very noticeable. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor will be the engine for the gadget.

According to the rumor, the forthcoming foldable smartphone would sport a 50-megapixel camera sensor with Leica branding and compatibility for Dolby Vision HDR video recording on its exterior.

Additionally, the Surge C1 imaging chip that the business created itself is anticipated to be included.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 268,999.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.84 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 8.0 Inches Resolution 1816 x 2480 Pixels (~384 PPI) Extra Features 2ndry display: unknown Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G ( LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, (Tuned by Harman Kardon), MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, stereo speakers (4 speakers) Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5) or Ceramic back, Aluminum frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh – Fast battery charging

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 268,999) Price in USD: $NA

