Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

This Is How Vivo’s Foldable Phone Could Look
The X Fold, Vivo's upcoming foldable phone, has been the subject of...
A few years ago, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi MIX Fold, the world’s first foldable smartphone. The business is currently developing the Mi MIX Fold 2 for the market.
Now that some of the essential details and capabilities of the next Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 smartphone have been unveiled, we can have a better idea of what to anticipate.
The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, also known as zizhan and with the model number 22061218C, will include a 6.5-inch external screen that can fold in both directions and an 8-inch internal screen.
The smartphone’s LTPO display will feature a 2.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The wrinkle will also be taken care of by the company, and we anticipate that it won’t be very noticeable. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor will be the engine for the gadget.
According to the rumor, the forthcoming foldable smartphone would sport a 50-megapixel camera sensor with Leica branding and compatibility for Dolby Vision HDR video recording on its exterior.
Additionally, the Surge C1 imaging chip that the business created itself is anticipated to be included.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 268,999.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.84 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|8.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1816 x 2480 Pixels (~384 PPI)
|Extra Features
|2ndry display: unknown
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G ( LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, (Tuned by Harman Kardon), MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, stereo speakers (4 speakers)
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5) or Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 268,999) Price in USD: $NA
