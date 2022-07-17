Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan & specification

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan & specification

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB

It will be a phone, and the name will be Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give this phone even more power, Xiaomi’s Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, which makes the device very fast. This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit. The smartphone’s screen is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Xiaomi Poco M4 has the latest IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is known for doing great work.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB specification

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPoco Yellow, Power Black, Cool Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 450 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 59 min (advertised)

