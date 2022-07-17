Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan & specification

Xiaomi Poco M3 price in Pakistan & full specification
Xiaomi Poco M3 price: The latest smartphone from Xiaomi, the Poco M3, is...
It will be a phone, and the name will be Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give this phone even more power, Xiaomi’s Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, which makes the device very fast. This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit. The smartphone’s screen is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Xiaomi Poco M4 has the latest IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is known for doing great work.
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Poco Yellow, Power Black, Cool Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 450 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 59 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.