Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan & specification

It will be a phone, and the name will be Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) chipset, which is the most powerful chipset. To give this phone even more power, Xiaomi’s Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, which makes the device very fast. This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit. The smartphone’s screen is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Xiaomi Poco M4 has the latest IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is known for doing great work.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6GB specification

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Poco Yellow, Power Black, Cool Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 450 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 59 min (advertised)

