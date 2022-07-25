Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets covered by official warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
- Price of Xiaomi in USD is $199.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro costs Rs. 39,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets covered by official warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
Therefore, the storage will relieve you of the storage issue. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quadruple rear camera array built into its back. The 64 megapixel sensor, which was recently introduced to the camera industry, will serve as the squad’s primary sensor. The 6.53-inch IPS display screen on the Xiaomi Note 8 Pro will be full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone’s front-facing camera will have a resolution of 20 megapixels. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to focus are all features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro’s primary camera. The smartphone’s 4000 mAh battery has adequate capacity to power the Redmi.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, August
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, September
|Body
|Dimensions
|161.4 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.35 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5)
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|500 nits max brightness
HDR
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G90T (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|UFS2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm (dedicated macro camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio, recording
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 18W
|Tests
|Performance
|Basemark OS II: 3196 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 3126
Basemark X: 34654
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1326:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 64dB / Noise 71dB / Ring 82dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -93.6dB / Crosstalk -91.9dB
|Battery life
Endurance rating 114h