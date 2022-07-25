Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets covered by official warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
  • Price of Xiaomi in USD is $199.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro costs Rs. 39,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets covered by official warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Therefore, the storage will relieve you of the storage issue. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quadruple rear camera array built into its back. The 64 megapixel sensor, which was recently introduced to the camera industry, will serve as the squad’s primary sensor. The 6.53-inch IPS display screen on the Xiaomi Note 8 Pro will be full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone’s front-facing camera will have a resolution of 20 megapixels. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to focus are all features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro’s primary camera. The smartphone’s 4000 mAh battery has adequate capacity to power the Redmi.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

Network
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bandsLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced2019, August
StatusAvailable. Released 2019, September
Body
Dimensions161.4 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.35 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
Weight200 g (7.05 oz)
BuildFront/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5)
SIMHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
TypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
500 nits max brightness
HDR
Platform
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
ChipsetMediatek Helio G90T (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
Memory
Card slotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
UFS2.1
Main Camera
Quad64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm (dedicated macro camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm, depth sensor
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single20 MP, f/2.0, 0.9µm
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Sound
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes
Infrared portYes
RadioFM radio, recording
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Features
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
ChargingFast battery charging 18W
Tests
PerformanceBasemark OS II: 3196 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 3126
Basemark X: 34654
DisplayContrast ratio: 1326:1 (nominal)
CameraPhoto / Video
LoudspeakerVoice 64dB / Noise 71dB / Ring 82dB
Audio qualityNoise -93.6dB / Crosstalk -91.9dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 114h
