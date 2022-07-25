Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets covered by official warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Xiaomi in USD is $199.

Therefore, the storage will relieve you of the storage issue. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quadruple rear camera array built into its back. The 64 megapixel sensor, which was recently introduced to the camera industry, will serve as the squad’s primary sensor. The 6.53-inch IPS display screen on the Xiaomi Note 8 Pro will be full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone’s front-facing camera will have a resolution of 20 megapixels. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to focus are all features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro’s primary camera. The smartphone’s 4000 mAh battery has adequate capacity to power the Redmi.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2019, August Status Available. Released 2019, September

Body Dimensions 161.4 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.35 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) Build Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5) SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 500 nits max brightness

HDR

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10 Chipset Mediatek Helio G90T (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MC4

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM UFS2.1

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 20 MP, f/2.0, 0.9µm Features HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio, recording USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 18W

Tests Performance Basemark OS II: 3196 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 3126

Basemark X: 34654 Display Contrast ratio: 1326:1 (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker Voice 64dB / Noise 71dB / Ring 82dB Audio quality Noise -93.6dB / Crosstalk -91.9dB Battery life Endurance rating 114h