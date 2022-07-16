Xiaomi will introduce its first EV prototype in August

Xiaomi has released other EV in the past. Specifically, this is the Xiaomi M365 electric scooter. Actually, there is a fact to share with your pals. In all seriousness, the Chinese giant pledged to invest $10 billion over the next decade in the electric car sector last year.

In August, firm founder Lei Jun is anticipated to showcase the first EV prototype, which is the most recent advancement in this area. This vehicle was developed by HVST Automobile Design, which was also responsible for WM Motor’s Maven concept vehicle. After the debut, the prototype will undergo additional road testing, and we may see the launch of a Xiaomi automobile public relations campaign.

Also Read Xiaomi is apparently developing a smartphone with a 200MP sensor Rumor claims phone will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 120Hz display...

Actual production vehicles are not yet available. The Xiaomi EV Auto manufacturing factory and research and development centre will be constructed in Yizhuang, and the first actual cars are anticipated to roll off the assembly line in 2024.

To learn more about Xiaomi’s car plant and planned lineup of four EV models, you should visit ArenaEV.com, our sister site dedicated to electric vehicles.