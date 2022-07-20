You can not watch everything of Netflix without a membership

It is working on a cheaper subscription plan that is supported by ads.

Netflix has put in place a two-part plan to increase its income in the coming months. The streaming platform wants to charge users more if they share their passwords, and it is working on a cheaper subscription plan that is supported by ads to get more people to sign up. The company has already started testing the free tier with some users in Latin America. However, it hasn’t said much about the ad-supported tier it plans to offer in the future. But that’s no longer the case.

During a recent earnings call, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, talked about the low-cost plan with ads. Sarandos has told Deadline that the Netflix subscription plan with ads will start to roll out to users early next year. For the rollout, the big name in streaming has teamed up with Microsoft.

Sarandos said that the ad-supported tier won’t include all platform content. While all Netflix originals will be accessible, certain licenced titles won’t be.

“Today, we can put most of what consumers watch on Netflix at the ad-supported tier,” added Sarandos. If we released the product today, ad-tier members would have a terrific experience. We’ll approve some more content, but not all, and don’t believe it’s a commercial holdback.

Netflix said in a letter to shareholders that the ad-supported tier would launch in a “handful of areas where advertising expenditure is high.” We have no information about Netflix’s ad-supported strategy. From what we know, it’s hardly a crowd-pleaser.

