Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
You now have more emojis to use on WhatsApp

You now have more emojis to use on WhatsApp

Articles
Advertisement
You now have more emojis to use on WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently added the ability to reply to messages with emojis.

Advertisement
  • The app is increasing the limit on how much you can upload from 100MB to 2GB.
  • WhatsApp recently added the ability to reply to messages with emojis.
  • You could only respond with six emojis before.
Advertisement

WhatsApp recently added the ability to reply to messages with emojis, and now, with a new update, the social network is improving this feature. You could only respond with six emojis before, but now you can use any emoji and any skin tone.

This is a small change, but it’s still a step in the right direction for WhatsApp, especially since this is a feature that many people have been asking for. After the update, there will be a plus sign next to the default set of six emojis. This will let you pick from the whole set.

WABetaInfo found the feature in a beta version of WhatsApp before anyone else. The way it will look is like this.

Like any other update, it will take a few days for everyone to be able to use it. But since the rollout has already begun around the world, it won’t be long before it’s on your phone. Make sure you’re using the most recent version of WhatsApp to get all of its new features.

In related news, WhatsApp is raising the limit on how much you can upload from 100MB to 2GB. You can now have up to 512 people in a WhatsApp group, and you can also mute certain people in group calls. Cover photos and avatars for video chat are also coming soon.

Also Read

Lagarde avoids hackers posing as Merkel on WhatsApp
Lagarde avoids hackers posing as Merkel on WhatsApp

Lagarde avoids hackers posing as Merkel on WhatsApp.   Hackers attempted to...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
ChatGPT bot Clears US law school exam
ChatGPT bot Clears US law school exam
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story