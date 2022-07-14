You now have more emojis to use on WhatsApp

The app is increasing the limit on how much you can upload from 100MB to 2GB.

WhatsApp recently added the ability to reply to messages with emojis, and now, with a new update, the social network is improving this feature. You could only respond with six emojis before, but now you can use any emoji and any skin tone.

This is a small change, but it’s still a step in the right direction for WhatsApp, especially since this is a feature that many people have been asking for. After the update, there will be a plus sign next to the default set of six emojis. This will let you pick from the whole set.

WABetaInfo found the feature in a beta version of WhatsApp before anyone else. The way it will look is like this.

Like any other update, it will take a few days for everyone to be able to use it. But since the rollout has already begun around the world, it won’t be long before it’s on your phone. Make sure you’re using the most recent version of WhatsApp to get all of its new features.

In related news, WhatsApp is raising the limit on how much you can upload from 100MB to 2GB. You can now have up to 512 people in a WhatsApp group, and you can also mute certain people in group calls. Cover photos and avatars for video chat are also coming soon.

