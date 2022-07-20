YouTube Music now uses Android 13’s media controls UI

Advertisement
Google updates YouTube Music for certain users.

  • Update (v5.16) targets API level 33.
  • The redesigned UI lacks a like/dislike button.
  • Google updates YouTube Music for certain users.
Google has begun handing out an upgrade for the YouTube Music app to select users. The update (v5.16) targets API level 33, i.e., Android 13, and it provides support for the enhanced media controls that Google provided with Android 13 DP2 earlier this year. However, the revised media controls UI for YouTube Music comes with a few minor adjustments.

The redesigned YouTube Music media controls UI contains cover art in the backdrop and themed buttons depending on the cover art’s colours. It has a YouTube Music symbol in the upper left corner and the song’s name and album underneath. Above the output selector is a huge play/pause button.

The bottom now has an animated progress metre and forward/back buttons. Bottom right has shuffle and repeat. Unlike earlier versions, the redesigned UI lacks a like/dislike button. Below are screenshots of Android 12 and 13 DP2 media controls.

As was already said, YouTube Music v5.16 is only available to a small number of people right now. It hasn’t reached many users through the Play Store yet, but that should change over the next few days.

Google shouldn’t take too long to update the rest of its apps for the upcoming release of Android 13. The company has already released the final beta build for the Pixel line, and the first stable build should be coming soon.

