Zong brings Eid-Ul-Adha calling bundles to Mobily

Customers of 4G will be able to stay in touch with their family and friends.

The company’s subscribers can choose from a wide range of bundle packages.

Prepaid and postpaid connections can use the bundles.

Advertisement

On the happy holiday of Eid, Pakistan’s digital and mobile leader, Zong 4G, keeps up its tradition of bringing the best International Dialling bundle to Saudi Arabia.

Customers of Zong 4G will be able to stay in touch with their family and friends all the time thanks to the international dialling bundle.

The company’s subscribers can choose from a wide range of bundle packages that meet their needs and fit their budgets. This lets Pakistanis talk to their loved ones in Saudi Arabia.

Both prepaid and postpaid connections can use the special bundles. Prepaid customers of Zong 4G can buy bundles for PKR 100+taxes to get 15 call minutes or PKR 250+taxes to get 40 call minutes for a week.

While both postpaid and prepaid Zong 4G customers can subscribe to special Monthly Bundles for PKR 500+taxes and PKR 1,000+taxes to get 90 and 250 call minutes per month, respectively.

Advertisement

The users can activate these special IDD bundles by dialling *6911# or going to the online store on the website.

“Zong 4G is a customer-focused company that knows how its customers’ needs change over time. The international dialling bundle shows that we want to give our customers the best way to stay in touch with their loved ones in Saudi Arabia (Mobily), especially during Eid celebrations.

Z 4G is the digital leader of the country, so it has the most coverage and can connect millions of people both in the country and around the world. “Let’s get digital” is the company’s motto, which helps people stay in touch with loved ones anywhere in the world.

The company has also released the “Zong IDD Mera Apna Bundle,” which lets subscribers make their own international direct dialling bundles.

Also Read For KSA, Zong 4G offers an IR Bundle to keep them connected during Hajj Zong is always looking to cater the needs of people who are...