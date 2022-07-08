ZTE Blade V40 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs. (

ZTE: New budget for phones announced
The A52 and A72, two new Blade phones from ZTE, are launched....
Back in March at MWC, ZTE partially unveiled four Blade V40 phones without providing any information about pricing or availability.
The ZTE Blade V40 Pro is now available with all of its specifications and a price list.
The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of the Blade V40 Pro has a 60Hz refresh rate. The 16MP selfie camera has a punch-hole cutout in the center of it.
A 64 MP primary sensor, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor are all present on the rear. The T618 chipset from Unisoc is in charge and features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Blade V40 Pro debuts in the middle of 2022, but it runs ZTE‘s MyOS 11 on top of Android 11 from 2020.
A 5,100 mAh battery with 65W charging is present. A headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are additional features. Green and Aurora are the colors offered by ZTE Blade V40 Pro.
The ZTE Blade V40 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,720.
ZTE Blade V40 Pro Specifications:
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Display Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, autofocus, LED Flash
|Front Camera
|8 MP (Selfie Camera)
|Camera Features
|LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|173 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|210 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Blue, Black, Green
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11
|CPU
|Octa-core (12 nm, 2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz) Processor
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T618
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP2
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128 GB, 6 GB RAM, microSDXC
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh Battery quick to charge at 22.5W.
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: Unspecified, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|No
|OTG
|No
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Proximity
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM
|Games
|Yes, Built in Available
|Protection
|No
|Price
|Exp. $180
