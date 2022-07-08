Advertisement
Articles
ZTE Blade V40 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Back in March at MWC, ZTE partially unveiled four Blade V40 phones without providing any information about pricing or availability.

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro is now available with all of its specifications and a price list.

The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of the Blade V40 Pro has a 60Hz refresh rate. The 16MP selfie camera has a punch-hole cutout in the center of it.

A 64 MP primary sensor, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor are all present on the rear. The T618 chipset from Unisoc is in charge and features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Blade V40 Pro debuts in the middle of 2022, but it runs ZTE‘s MyOS 11 on top of Android 11 from 2020.

A 5,100 mAh battery with 65W charging is present. A headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are additional features. Green and Aurora are the colors offered by ZTE Blade V40 Pro.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro Price in Pakistan

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,720.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro Specifications:

Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Display Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
CAMERA
Back Camera48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, autofocus, LED Flash
Front Camera8 MP (Selfie Camera)
Camera FeaturesLED Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions173 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
Weight210 g
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorBlue, Black, Green
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11
CPUOcta-core (12 nm, 2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz) Processor
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T618
GPUMali-G52 MP2
MEMORY
Internal128 GB, 6 GB RAM, microSDXC
Card slotmicroSDXC
BATTERY
CapacityNon-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh Battery quick to charge at 22.5W.
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: Unspecified, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCNo
OTGNo
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
GPSYes, with A-GPS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Proximity
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM
GamesYes, Built in Available
ProtectionNo
PriceExp. $180

 

Also Read

ZTE: New budget for phones announced
ZTE: New budget for phones announced

The A52 and A72, two new Blade phones from ZTE, are launched....

