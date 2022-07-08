ZTE Blade V40 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs. (

Back in March at MWC, ZTE partially unveiled four Blade V40 phones without providing any information about pricing or availability.

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro is now available with all of its specifications and a price list.

The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of the Blade V40 Pro has a 60Hz refresh rate. The 16MP selfie camera has a punch-hole cutout in the center of it.

A 64 MP primary sensor, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor are all present on the rear. The T618 chipset from Unisoc is in charge and features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Blade V40 Pro debuts in the middle of 2022, but it runs ZTE‘s MyOS 11 on top of Android 11 from 2020.

A 5,100 mAh battery with 65W charging is present. A headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are additional features. Green and Aurora are the colors offered by ZTE Blade V40 Pro.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro Price in Pakistan

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,720.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro Specifications:

Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Display Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels CAMERA Back Camera 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, autofocus, LED Flash Front Camera 8 MP (Selfie Camera) Camera Features LED Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions 173 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 210 g SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Blue, Black, Green PLATFORM OS Android 11 CPU Octa-core (12 nm, 2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz) Processor Chipset Unisoc Tiger T618 GPU Mali-G52 MP2 MEMORY Internal 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, microSDXC Card slot microSDXC BATTERY Capacity Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh Battery quick to charge at 22.5W. CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: Unspecified, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC No OTG No Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Proximity Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes, Built in Available Protection No Price Exp. $180

