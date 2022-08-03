2023 MINI Cooper SE base price rises by $4,325

The base price of a 2023 MINI Cooper SE has gone up by $4,325.

Signature Trim 2.0 costs $27,575 after the $7,500 tax credit.

The base model of the 2023 MINI Cooper SE is no longer available.

The MINI Cooper SE is no longer one of the least expensive EVs in the US because its starting MSRP has gone up by a huge $4,325.

The Cooper SE priced $30,750 (with a $850 destination fee), but the automaker’s US website no longer lists it. Signature Trim 2.0 costs $35,075 less (including destination).

Green Car Reports approached MINI USA about the price jump. MINI Cooper SE is temporarily unavailable due to supply-chain difficulties, according to the brand’s US head of corporate communications Andrew Cutler.

MINI didn’t disclose details about the supply-chain constraint but said the base model isn’t dead. When it will return is unknown.

Fair enough, the 2023 MINI Cooper SE now comes with more standard features, like a new steering wheel design, an 8.8-inch centre screen that works with Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, lane-departure warning, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Also, the Signature Trim 2.0 comes with extras like a panoramic sunroof and a choice of different colours for the exterior, roof, and seats.

Even so, the price increase of $4,325 seems hard to take. So, if you can get the $7,500 federal tax credit, the MINI Cooper SE Signature Trim 2.0 will cost you $27,575, while the base model, which is no longer available, would have cost you $23,250.

When we looked at the MINI Cooper SE configurator, we saw that the base model was no longer available. Even the more expensive Signature Trim 2.0 and Iconic Trim 2.0 models don’t seem to be safe from changes. This is because of the following disclaimer on the website.

“Due to increased customer demand, production availability of model year 2023 MINIs is limited. The current estimated delivery time for custom-built orders varies depending on trim, packages, and options selected. Delivery times also vary by location.”

The current-generation MINI Cooper SE is already on borrowed time, as the next-generation model, developed in collaboration with BMW Group and Great Wall Motor, will be launched in the second half of next year.

