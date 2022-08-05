5 Ways to save battery life on Android

There are plenty of ways to save battery on your handsets.

Select a low but comfortable level and bump it up when necessary.

You don't need to be connected 24/7 to the Internet.

You have a few choices for filling the tank if your handset runs out of fuel before you go to bed. Let’s go over each one individually.

Make the most of your battery life

A modern technology that automatically optimises your battery usage is now included; in the majority of Samsung devices. This useful application allows you to shut down any background apps; as well as see which ones are using excessive amounts of battery life. By default, it optimises your battery once daily. To make sure you are conserving battery life; you can also do that manually.

Although weird, this truth is real. Your Android smartphones’ batteries can last longer if they have a black background. We are all aware that the majority of smartphones on the market; have AMOLED displays. Only the coloured pixels can be illuminated on these screens. Since the black pixels aren’t lit, less power is required; to illuminate them the more black pixels you have.

Although Automatic Brightness is a useful feature, the battery is depleted. Actually, default brightness is frequently far brighter; than what you actually require. So, instead of choosing the auto option; it is much better to manually set the brightness to a level. Choose a level that is low but comfortable and raise it as necessary. Because smartphone displays are one of the largest power hogs; it is one of the best strategies to extend battery life.

Manage the frequency of app refreshes

Controlling the refresh frequency of some apps is the next approach to extend the battery life of Android smartphones. Most apps regularly update to collect fresh data and check for new emails; and other data in the background. The constant background data retrieval process; quickly depletes your battery. So you can definitely conserve battery life by adjusting the refresh frequency.

You don’t have to have Internet access constantly.

Don’t stay online constantly. Your data usage will go up, and the battery life will suffer. It is therefore preferable to only use the internet; when absolutely necessary and to switch it off; during working and sleeping hours.

Your mobile devices can save battery in a variety of ways. Depending on the phone and Android version you use; your experience can vary. So, check it out on your smartphones. What alternatives are there to maximise battery life?

