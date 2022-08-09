Apple analyst reveals latest mixed reality headset details

Ming-Chi Kuo, a senior analyst at the firm, is now revealing what users might expect in the coming months.

Apple mixed reality headset has been a closely guarded secret for a while. The CEO told us the last time we heard that the product would work. Fans were getting more and more interested as time went on.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a senior analyst at the firm, is now revealing what users might expect in the coming months. Kuo predicts a January 2023 debut.

He’s doubling back on a report he wrote in June, if you hadn’t noticed. Now, he’s confident in saying that the AR and VR markets are betting big on Apple’s 2023 effort.

With that followed statements proving the launch isn’t a stroll in the park.

Apple is aware that numerous investment themes aren’t gaining market approval due to issues with user experience and low-lying shipments.

The company expects to debut the headsets in January 2023. Investors will be less concerned with user experience innovation and low shipments.

Apple wants to win back the project’s trust via widespread acceptance.

Kuo said the new mixed reality initiative is the company’s next big groundbreaking product after the iPhone.

Many earlier publications have detailed how pricey it will be, causing pricing concerns.

It costs approximately $2000 to $2500. Kuo says anything higher would hurt product sales.

Kuo said the launch statement would focus on several instructions. use cases, then the hardware, software, and development ecosystems. And hardware specs.

Apple’s major goal is to convince investors that this product is the future and can grow quickly. If they succeed, they’ll have fewer shipping concerns next year.

It’s interesting how much excitement surrounds an unlaunched product.

The cherry on top is that the analyst told us the tech giant is planning a cheaper offering for 2024.

