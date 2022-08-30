Apple announces eight iOS 16 beta before final release.

Apple releases iOS 16 beta 8 with build number 20A5358a.

A revamped lock screen, alerts, and the ability to modify or unsend recently sent messages are all included in iOS 16.

Beta builds frequently contain flaws that degrade the user experience so it is recommended to wait for the final release.

The eighth beta of iOS 16 has been released by Apple in advance of the software’s anticipated September 7 announcement.

On their iPhone’s Settings app, those who have signed up for the beta program can check for it by going to the General > Software Update menu.

We advise you to wait for the final release since it won’t be long since the iOS 16 beta 8 with build number 20A5358a has bug patches, performance upgrades, and other optimizations that get it closer to the public release.

The battery % was reinstated in the status bar of an iOS 16 beta as well. For more information, check our coverage of the iOS 16 announcement here.

