Apple Park to host Apple's next Sept. 7 event

Apple Park to host Apple’s next Sept. 7 event.

  • Apple will hold an event on September 7 at its facility in Apple Park.
  • The company is expected to unveil new iPhone models, including a plus-sized iPhone 14 Plus/Max.
  • An always-on display and next-generation A16 processor for iPad Pro may also be unveiled.
Today, Apple said that its upcoming event would take place on September 7 at its facility in Apple Park.

The event will be live streamed on YouTube and the company’s website and will begin at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.

The September event would be centered on new iPhone models. A plus-sized iPhone 14 Plus/Max that has the same features as the iPhone 14 but has the same proportions as the iPhone 14 Pro Max is new for this year. The iPhone mini will be replaced by this model in the range.

The pill-shaped cutout is anticipated to replace the existing notch on the 2018 iPhone display. Even if the notch’s size did decrease last year, it is still quite large—possibly the biggest on a production phone right now.

The redesigned pill-shaped design reduces visible bulk while keeping all the sensors required for Face ID to function.

An always-on display would also be new for the iPhone this year, though it is anticipated that it will only be offered on the Pro models.

The next-generation A16 processor is reportedly only available on the Pro versions, with the regular models continuing to use the A14.

The Pro models’ cameras are anticipated to increase to 48 megapixels as well. A new autofocus front camera will be added to all models in the interim.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 would debut at the same time as the new iPhones. It is anticipated to come in two different versions: basic and Pro, with Pro having a larger display, a tough titanium body, and shatter-resistant glass.

A body temperature sensor is also believed to be included in the Pro model.

Updated iPad Pro versions may potentially be unveiled by Apple, but they are more likely to be revealed at the October presentation along with any Mac changes.

