Apple plans to show iPhone ads in more apps

A new report says that Apple wants to put ads in more of the apps that are already on the iPhone.

The tech giant already has ads in its News, App Store, and Stocks apps. On Sunday, it was reported that it recently tested ads in Apple Maps and could add them to other software, like podcasts and books.

Gurman, who knows a lot about Apple, thinks that businesses will be able to pay to move up in search results on Apple Maps.

Advertisements could show up in places other than search results, giving businesses more freedom.

As with Apple’s advertisements in the News, App Store, and Stocks applications, such placements will be prominently marked.

Todd Teresi, Apple’s vice president of ad platforms, reportedly wants to add more ads to Apple apps to boost the company’s $4 billion in annual ad sales.

Apple plans to add more adverts to the App Store’s Today section and individual app pages to enhance app-related ad revenue.

Apple said the new ad placements provide “opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business” adding: “Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation — they will only contain content from apps’ approved App Store product pages, and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards,”

More Apple apps may soon feature adverts for a wider range of businesses and services, a move the company hopes will increase its bottom line.

Whether customers will be okay with scrolling through more ads to access content remains to be seen.

