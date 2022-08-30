Apple seeks more ‘reality’ trademarks for AR headset

Apple has made more “Reality” trademark applications for its augmented reality headset.

Most likely, Apple will sell these headsets by the beginning of 2023.

The headset would have two high-resolution displays, one for each eye, plus cameras and sensors.

Apple has now made more “Reality” trademark applications for its augmented reality headset. Some new reports say that Apple has started the process of applying for a trademark for its first augmented reality headset device.

Apple has tried to get the names “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor” for its new computers.

Back in 2017, Apple began working on its “Reality” operating system, also called “rOS” or “realityOS.”

In 2019, Apple released RealityKit, a set of tools for developers that help them create augmented reality experiences.

If the corporation gets the names Apple’s first AR headset is the Reality One. The Reality Pro will be a high-end device, costing $2000.

The Reality Processor refers to the device’s Apple-designed silicon. The chip will be like the 2022 MacBook Air’s M2.

The first-generation headset would also have an imaging coprocessor.

Apple will reveal Christmas items on September 7. At the event, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. Not at that event. We should have it by 2023.

