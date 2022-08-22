Apple to be first customer for TSMC’s 3nm chip.

TSMC will shortly begin shipping 3nm chip orders, with Apple serving as its initial client.

These state-of-the-art processors will not be used in the next iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 15 series is most likely to be the first 3nm-powered iPhone.

Advertisement

The top manufacturer of advanced chips, TSMC, will shortly begin shipping 3nm chip orders, with Apple serving as its initial client.

These state-of-the-art processors, however, will not be used in the next iPhone 14 series.

The Cupertino-based business is also the biggest client of the largest contract chipmaker in the world. However, these are not for the next iPhone 14 Pro series models.

The latter will begin receiving the 3nm Chips.

For those who don’t know, the base and Max models of the iPhone 14 series will ship with the last generation 5nm A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models will ship with the 4nm based A16 Bionic chipset.

The new 3nm chips that Apple has bought are mostly for the M2 Pro processor found in the upcoming generation of PC chipsets.

Advertisement

It is the company’s first 3nm-based processor, and the iPhone 15 series, which will go on sale in 2023, is most likely to be the first 3nm-powered iPhone.

Simply expressed, the generational leap also indicates that the next-generation CPUs will have a greater transistor count while being more energy-efficient and powerful.

According to TSMC, the 3nm FinFET chips will increase power by 10 to 15% while reducing energy usage by 25 to 30% compared to the previous generation’s 5nm FinFET-based processors.

Also Read Analysts are unconcerned by TSMC’s $100 billion wipeout The selloff is being driven by macroeconomic factors rather than fundamentals. Buy...