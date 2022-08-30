Rumours suggest your old Apple Watch bands might not work with the new Apple Watch Pro.

If you’re looking forward to seeing the Apple Watch Pro next week at the Far Out event, you might want to keep an eye out for this small thing.

There’s a rumour going around that your old Apple Watch bands might not work with the Apple Watch.

Uncle Pan posted on Weibo (via MacRumors) that the Apple Watch Pro will have a 47mm/48mm, squared-off screen.

The strap will be wider than the 41mm/45mm bands on the Apple Watch Series 7.

This change may require Apple Watch customers to spend more on new bands, despite the same design.

Depending on style and material, Apple Watch bands cost $50 to $850. Silicone bands are cheap, but braided straps cost $100.

The Apple Watch Hermès 41mm Fauve Barénia Gourmette Double Tour has the most costly strap.

The Apple Watch Pro, which will come alongside WatchOS 9 and Apple Watch Series 8, could probably cost roughly $1,000.

Higher prices are likely due to the larger screen, longer battery life, and better durability.

Even with these improvements, people won’t be enthusiastic about buying new bands, especially if they already have a huge collection.

There’s hope for you and your money in every rumour. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said current bands will work with the Apple Watch Pro.

He’s worried that given the watch’s size and design, they won’t fit or look as good. It’s hard to determine which rumour is accurate, but it’s something to look for when the Apple Watch Pro is announced next Wednesday.

