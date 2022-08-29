Apple Watch Pro will launch next month, based on iPhone 13 Pro

Rumours say that Apple will release a new Apple Watch Pros model this fall.

The watch will reportedly be made of titanium and cost $900 to $999.

It will run by the S8 chip, which is the same as the S7 and S6 CPUs.

Advertisement

According to rumours, Apple will add a new Apple Watch Pro model with a flat screen and a new look when it updates its Series 8 line.

Several rumours say that Apple will release a new Apple Watch Pro model this fall. The new Apple Watch will join an updated Apple Watch Series 8 and the current Apple Watch SE.

The new model, which is likely to be called the Apple Watch Pro, is thought to be bigger and more durable than the others. It is made for people who are more active.

The screen on the Watch 7 is 20% bigger than the screen on the Watch 6, and the corners of the glass are a little bit more rounded.

At first, it was thought that the Apple Watch Pro would have the first redesign since 2018—but not with flat edges.

The watch will reportedly be made of titanium and cost $900 to $999. The Apple Watch Pro’s and Watch Series 8 may have temperature sensors.

Advertisement

Future Apple watches would be run by the S8 chip, which is the same as the S7 and S6 CPUs.

Apple feels so since the Apple Watch Pro’s will be a ‘One More Thing’ reveal, a tradition Steve Jobs started in 1999 by delaying major announcements until the end of an event.

One More Thing from 2014 included the first Apple Watch. The iPhone X was the latest One More Thing.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in Pakistan & features Xiaomi Redmi 9i will include a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It will...