Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple will now assist you in fixing MacBook at home

Apple will now assist you in fixing MacBook at home

Articles
Advertisement
Apple will now assist you in fixing MacBook at home

Apple MacBook

Advertisement
  • Apple is adding M1-chipped MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros to its Self-Service Repair kits.
  • This means that people will be able to fix their devices at home.
  • The company will rent one-week kits with free shipping for $49 in the US.
Advertisement

Apple is adding M1-chipped MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros to its Self-Service Repair kits. This means that people will be able to fix their devices at home.

Apple started the self-service repair programme for iPhones in April, but it was only available in the United States.

People in other countries, starting with Europe, will be able to use this programme.

This service allowed you to order an Apple repair kit so you could fix your iPhone at home.

Apple provides step-by-step repair instructions. If you don’t live near a phone repair business, this service will save you time and money.

The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Repair Kit have a lot of tools for fixing things like the screen, the top case with the battery, the trackpad, and much more.

Advertisement

Before starting the repair, customers can look at the company’s repair manual for each product to make sure they don’t make any mistakes. Customers will be able to order the tools they need to make the repair.

Apple says US customers can buy genuine parts and tools starting on August 23. The company will rent one-week kits with free shipping for $49.

Also Read

Blackview newest tablet uses internet without Wi-Fi or SIM card
Blackview newest tablet uses internet without Wi-Fi or SIM card

The Blackview Tab 13 tablet runs Android 12-based Doke OS P 3.0...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story