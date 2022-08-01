Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad: Great with ROG phones

Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad: Great with ROG phones

Articles
Advertisement
Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad: Great with ROG phones

Asus Kunai 3

Advertisement

There are so many great games on Android, and smartphones are now such powerful computers that you’ll never be at a loss for what to play. You can play both new and old games, from the Play Store to emulators like AetherSX2. But your phone may not be the best place to play games because the touch controls aren’t always easy to use. There are controllers for phones, like the Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad, that make it a little easier to play games.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro and the Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad both came out in white, but the controller has been out for a while. You can buy a ROG phone with a shell that lets you put your phone between the two ends of the controller, like a Nintendo Switch. Even if you don’t, you can still use the controller without the phone because it works over Bluetooth. Some people have said it works with PC, but I couldn’t get it to work.

Asus Kunai 3 price in Pakistan

The expected cost of Asus Kunai 3 is Rs. 47845.1/-

Asus Kunai 3v specs

Dimensions & Weight
    Advertisement
  • 154.8 x 110.3 x 66.8 mm
  • 198.8g
Inputs
  • Two analog thumbsticks with clickable buttons (L3/R3)
  • One mechanical D-pad
  • ABXY face buttons
    • Advertisement
  • Two triggers (L2/R2)
  • Two bumpers (L1/R1)
  • M1 and M2 macro keys
  • Menu and Options buttons (labeled Start and Select in some games)
Ports
  • USB-C plug for Asus phone connections
    • Advertisement
  • USB-C  in mobility mode
Compatibility
  • Over Bluetooth v4.2 with most Android phones (six hours battery)
  • USB-C connection with Asus ROG phones

Also Read

A must-have for gamers: Asus AeroActive Cooler 6
A must-have for gamers: Asus AeroActive Cooler 6

AeroActive Cooler 6 is a good accessory for the Asus ROG Phone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story