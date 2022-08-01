Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad: Great with ROG phones

There are so many great games on Android, and smartphones are now such powerful computers that you’ll never be at a loss for what to play. You can play both new and old games, from the Play Store to emulators like AetherSX2. But your phone may not be the best place to play games because the touch controls aren’t always easy to use. There are controllers for phones, like the Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad, that make it a little easier to play games.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro and the Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad both came out in white, but the controller has been out for a while. You can buy a ROG phone with a shell that lets you put your phone between the two ends of the controller, like a Nintendo Switch. Even if you don’t, you can still use the controller without the phone because it works over Bluetooth. Some people have said it works with PC, but I couldn’t get it to work.

Asus Kunai 3 price in Pakistan

The expected cost of Asus Kunai 3 is Rs. 47845.1/-

Asus Kunai 3v specs

Dimensions & Weight Advertisement 154.8 x 110.3 x 66.8 mm

198.8g Inputs Two analog thumbsticks with clickable buttons (L3/R3)

One mechanical D-pad

ABXY face buttons

Advertisement Two triggers (L2/R2)

Two bumpers (L1/R1)

M1 and M2 macro keys

Menu and Options buttons (labeled Start and Select in some games) Ports USB-C plug for Asus phone connections

Advertisement USB-C in mobility mode Compatibility Over Bluetooth v4.2 with most Android phones (six hours battery)

USB-C connection with Asus ROG phones

Also Read A must-have for gamers: Asus AeroActive Cooler 6 AeroActive Cooler 6 is a good accessory for the Asus ROG Phone...