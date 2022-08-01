Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad: Great with ROG phones

A must-have for gamers: Asus AeroActive Cooler 6
AeroActive Cooler 6 is a good accessory for the Asus ROG Phone...
There are so many great games on Android, and smartphones are now such powerful computers that you’ll never be at a loss for what to play. You can play both new and old games, from the Play Store to emulators like AetherSX2. But your phone may not be the best place to play games because the touch controls aren’t always easy to use. There are controllers for phones, like the Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad, that make it a little easier to play games.
The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro and the Asus Kunai 3 Gamepad both came out in white, but the controller has been out for a while. You can buy a ROG phone with a shell that lets you put your phone between the two ends of the controller, like a Nintendo Switch. Even if you don’t, you can still use the controller without the phone because it works over Bluetooth. Some people have said it works with PC, but I couldn’t get it to work.
The expected cost of Asus Kunai 3 is Rs. 47845.1/-
|Dimensions & Weight
Advertisement
|Inputs
Advertisement
|Ports
Advertisement
|Compatibility
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.